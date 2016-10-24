Sallie Krawcheck: Fast facts

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Sallie Krawcheck.

Occupation: CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a financial advice service for women

Best-known for: Advocating for Wall Street regulatory reform

Krawcheck rose to prominence as head of research at Sanford Bernstein. Fortune called her "The Last Honest Analyst" on its cover in 2002.

She went on to run Citi's Smith Barney brokerage unit, tasked with rebuilding its reputation in the wake of conflict-of-interest investigations. She became CFO in 2004 and head of the company's wealth management business in 2007.

After leaving Citigroup (C) in 2008 amid disagreements with the company's CEO, Krawcheck was tapped by Bank of America (BAC) to lead its integration with Merrill Lynch. She served as CEO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management until 2011.

In 2016, Krawcheck announced the launch of Ellevest, an online investment service for women.

Krawcheck, who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, remains a devoted Tar Heels fan.

Here's a sample of what Sallie Krawcheck is reading this week (to see more, add "The Big Idea" stream on the CNN MoneyStream app):

- Why your startup's founding team needs a designer (Fast Company)

- The corporate confidence of the AT&T-Time Warner deal (New York Times)

- How to confront sexist 'locker room talk,' according to science (Vox)

