John Oliver offers his Emmy to Donald Trump

John Oliver is raising the stakes with Donald Trump, and putting up one of his trophies as a prize.

The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" made the presidential candidate an offer during Sunday night's episode of his show: if Trump loses the election in November Oliver will give Trump his Emmy.

"Of course he wants an Emmy," Oliver said. "It's a woman, it's gold, and it's proportionate to his tiny hands."

Oliver's offer came after Trump's old claims that the Emmys were rigged -- explaining why his reality show, "The Apprentice," didn't win -- were brought up in the final presidential debate last week in relation to Trump's equally dubious talk about the upcoming election possibly being rigged against him.

Oliver, who won for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in September, portrayed the offer as a way to get Trump to accept an election loss while not feeling like a loser. (Plus, it's another way for Oliver to tease one of his favorite targets.)

"It increasingly seems like if Donald Trump loses, we are not going to get the concession speech that the country badly needs, because he is medically incapable of accepting that he is a loser," Oliver said. "So we need to find a way for him to give a concession speech while he's still able to claim that he won something."

Oliver then teased Trump by bringing out his Emmy from under his desk.

"She's so shiny," Oliver said, petting the award. "Take the bet, Donald. Take the f***ing bet."