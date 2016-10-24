New York Times buying The Wirecutter, and a new revenue stream

For about $30 million, the New York Times is acquiring a digital consumer guide -- and a potential new revenue stream.

The Times announced Monday that it has purchased The Wirecutter and The Sweethome, a pair of sister sites that dole out recommendations for various gadgets, tech products and home goods.

According to Recode, which first reported the purchase, the Times is paying more than $30 million.

Launched in 2011 by former Gizmodo editor Brian Lam, The Wirecutter makes money when web users click on its affiliate links and purchase items at online stores like Amazon. In 2013, Lam launched The Sweethome, a similar site focused on home supplies.

Many digital publishers have also experimented with this revenue model, earning commission off the links on their site that lead to purchases. Under Amazon's performance fee structure, publishers earn up to 15% of sales produced by those links.

In a statement, New York Times Company president and CEO Mark Thompson cited the "very attractive revenue model" as a driving force in the deal.

Lam will remain on board in an "advisory role," according to the Times.