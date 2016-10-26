Howard Stern on Trump's misogynistic talk: 'This is who Trump is'

Radio host Howard Stern says he is proud that the interviews he conducted over the years with Donald Trump were able to get to the heart of his personality.

Earlier this month, CNN's KFile unearthed several old appearances of Trump on Stern's radio program, on which he regularly made demeaning and sexist comments towards women. During his broadcast on Tuesday, Stern said his interviews showed Trump for who he always was.

"None of this was hidden," Stern said. "This is who Trump is. He was always bombastic. He always rated women. He always talked in a misogynistic, sexist kind of way, but he did it sort of proudly and out in the open; and he still won the Republican primary. In one sense, the fact that we do an interview and people's personalities come out, I'm very proud of that."

Earlier, Stern said he never thought Trump would run for president.

"I, certainly, in a million years, I didn't expect Trump to seriously run for president," Stern said. "All the times he came on the show he was a very good sport and he was in the spirit of the show. He's been very friendly toward me, friendly toward the show, always coming on, so I certainly wasn't going to f--- him over by releasing those tapes. Those tapes are out there on the internet anyway, so that was my stance."

"As far as my role goes, I feel proud in the sense that, I don't think anybody else does an interview the way this show does," he continued. "Everyone when they interview is sort of afraid to talk like real people. Now those words are biting him in the ass, but in general, we have a different kind of interviewing process than any other place. Which is why, all of the sudden, everyone, CNN, NBC, Fox, they have to turn to our tapes because it's a real conversation."

Stern said he told Trump when he first announced the he was supporting Clinton. Stern explained that he agreed with Hillary Clinton on abortion and immigration, supported Planned Parenthood, and didn't believe in supply side economics.