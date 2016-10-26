Megyn Kelly's epic clash with Newt Gingrich

A visibly angry Newt Gingrich battled Megyn Kelly in a Tuesday night TV segment that left Donald Trump supporters accusing Kelly of bias.

Gingrich, speaking as a surrogate for Trump, said Kelly is "fascinated with sex" after Kelly brought up allegations of sexual assault and unwanted touching by the GOP nominee.

"You are fascinated with sex and you don't care about public policy," Gingrich said.

She responded: "You know what, Mr. Speaker, I'm not fascinated by sex, but I am fascinated by the protection of women, and understanding what we're getting in the Oval Office."

Gingrich advanced a common conservative complaint -- that allegations against Trump are getting an undue amount of media attention.

The conversation ended with Kelly asserting that Gingrich -- a paid Fox News contributor -- had "anger issues."

The segment shocked viewers and lit up social media.

"There is a hot gender war underway," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace tweeted afterward, taking Kelly's side.

I turned on @megynkelly in time to hear @newtgingrich accuse her of being obsessed with sex. #imwithmegyn There is a hot gender war underway — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) October 26, 2016

Trump aide Dan Scavino, the campaign's social media director, seemed to rekindle Trump's primary season resentment of Kelly by taking Gingrich's side. "@NewtGingrich just destroyed @MegynKelly," he tweeted. "Shows she is totally biased against Mr. Trump & not very smart. Mr. Trump has long known!!"

Scavino kept it going, saying Kelly "made a total fool out of herself tonight," and adding, "Watch what happens to her after this election is over."

.@NewtGingrich just destroyed @MegynKelly. Shows she is totally biased against Mr. Trump & not very smart. Mr. Trump has long known!! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 26, 2016

After the election is over, Kelly's contract will be coming up for renewal. She is expected to sign a huge multi-million-dollar deal, either at Fox or another network.

Kelly also has a memoir coming out in mid-November, "Settle for More," which deals with gender issues and other subjects.

Tuesday's already tough segment turned fiery when Kelly raised the possibility -- stated as a question, not a fact -- that Trump could be a "sexual predator."

Gingrich objected to this. He tried to turn the conversation around by invoking allegations against Bill Clinton: "I just want to hear you use the words. I want to hear the words 'Bill Clinton sexual predator.' I dare you. Say 'Bill Clinton, sexual predator.'"

Kelly did not take his bait.

After the segment, two of Bill Clinton's accusers, Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones, tweeted criticisms of Kelly.

Gingrich also seemed to dismiss Fox's own electoral map, which shows Clinton well ahead of the 270 electoral votes she needs to win the presidency.

Kelly cited several such maps, including Fox's, and said "these are nonpartisan outlets that are just trying to call the electoral scoreboard."

"They're not nonpartisan outlets," Gingrich responded. "Every outlet you described is part of the establishment."

"Fox News? Really? Are we? I don't think so," she said.

"Oh c'mon," Gingrich said.

The segment ended up proving what Gingrich said at the very beginning: That Americans are living in "two parallel universes" right now.