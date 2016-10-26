Lawmakers want the U.S. Women's Open moved from a Trump-owned property.

But so far, the USGA is staying on course. A spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, saying the organization doesn't discuss politics.

The Open is scheduled for July 10-16, 2017 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The USGA received a letter Monday from U.S. Senators Bob Casey, Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal urging it to move the tournament to another golf course in light of Trump's "pattern of degrading and dehumanizing women that has occurred over decades."

The USGA did say publicly in July that Trump's comments don't reflect its values of inclusion, but it didn't mention any plans to change the venue.

"We have reiterated for more than a year that we do not share his views, and that is still true," the statement from July said. "With the 2017 U.S. Women's Open less than a year away, our focus is still on conducting an excellent championship for the players, the spectators, the fans, and the volunteers."

The association confirmed to CNN that its stance hasn't changed -- even in light of Trump's comments about assaulting women.

But Trump's resort empire has lost business elsewhere as a result of his campaign. In June, the PGA Tour moved an event from the Trump National Doral golf course near Miami to a course in Mexico after the PGA Tour couldn't raise the necessary sponsorship funds.

That switch came after Trump's offensive comments about Mexicans in July 2015, saying his friends in the golf industry agreed. At the time, the USGA, LPGA, PGA and PGA Tour issued a statement condemning his remarks.

"In response to Mr. Trump's comments about the golf industry 'knowing he is right' in regards to his recent statements about Mexican immigrants, we feel compelled to clarify that those remarks do not reflect the views of our organizations," the statement read.

That same month, the PGA also pulled one of its golf tournaments from a Trump-owned course near Los Angeles.