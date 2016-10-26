Microsoft expected to launch a Surface PC, Windows 10 updates

Microsoft fans longing for a Surface desktop computer may not have to wait much longer.

The company is holding a press event in New York City on Wednesday morning to show off a collection of shiny new tech products ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) is expected to debut an all-in-one Surface PC, as well as an update to Windows 10 and its augmented reality system HoloLens. We might even get a sneak peek at its rumored Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) Echo competitor and the new Xbox console, codenamed "Project Scorpio."

The event's theme, teased in the press invitation, is "imagine what you'll do" -- a hint that creative uses of its products may be at the forefront. This also adds weight to rumors Windows 10 may come with a Microsoft Paint app that lets you create 3D objects.

While the tech giant has launched tablets and laptops under the Surface branding, this could be the first time we see it land on a desktop computer. It's expected to include a hinge that allows it to lay flat, as well as touchscreen and stylus capabilities -- similar to what's already standard for other Surface products.

The news comes one day before Apple hosts its Mac-centric product launch in San Francisco, where we'll likely see a new MacBook Pro and possibly an updated iMac desktop.

Because Sony recently pulled the sheets off of its PlayStation Pro 4, due out in November, we'll likely hear more about Microsoft's Project Scorpio. The 4K-capable gaming system is said to work with virtual reality headsets and the HoloLens.

Last week, Nintendo (NTDOF) announced Switch, a handheld gaming system that can be transitioned into a console for the home -- an innovative concept that could shape the future of gaming. It's unclear if Project Scorpio will be an updated version of its standard Xbox system or a completely new product.

Microsoft will also probably tease what's next for Windows 10, although leaks surrounding those updates have been nearly nonexistent.

CNNMoney will be following the news live, so check back soon for more on what's unveiled.