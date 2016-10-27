Twitter to lay off 9% of staff

Twitter is cutting its staff by 9% after a widely rumored sale process appears to have come to nothing.

The layoffs are expected to impact about 350 employees across sales, partnerships and marketing efforts, according to the company. The goal is to push Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) toward profitability as an independent company.

"The restructuring allows us to continue to fully fund our highest priorities, while eliminating investment in non-core areas and driving greater efficiency," Twitter said in its third-quarter letter to shareholders on Thursday.

Disney (DIS), Google (GOOGL, Tech30) and Salesforce (CRM, Tech30) were all said to be interested in bidding for the social network, but ultimately backed off. Only Salesforce admitted as much publicly.

"It wasn't the right fit for us," Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, said earlier this month.

In the absence of a takeover in the near term and any significant signs of growth, Twitter must push for a turnaround as an independent company. Its first big step is to improve its bottom line through cuts.

Twitter's monthly active user count, easily the company's most scrutinized number, beat estimates by rising to 317 million in the September quarter from 313 million the previous quarter. But growth remains anemic compared to newer competitors like Instagram and Snapchat.

The company also beat Wall Street's estimates with quarterly sales of $616 million, but growth there is slowing to a halt. Sales increased just 8% from the same quarter a year earlier. By comparison, its sales in the third quarter of 2015 were up 58% from the year before that.

Twitter posted a net loss for the quarter of $103 million. It also expects to incur as much as $30 million in costs from the layoffs, due to severance payouts and stock-based compensation.

The stock was up nearly 5% in pre-market trading Thursday.