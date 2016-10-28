1. Moody markets: It's looking like a down day in the markets.

U.S. stock futures are sinking, European indexes are falling in early trading and most Asian markets closed the week with losses.

This follows a global bond market sell-off, though things now seem to have stabilized a bit.

"The more/the faster treasuries sell-off, the greater the risk it becomes disorderly for other markets," wrote Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.

But don't get too panicked.

"This is the end of a big bull market more than it's the start of a big nasty bear market, because growth, inflation and monetary policy prospects just don't add up to bond Armageddon," he said.

2. It's the economy, stupid: The Bureau of Economic Analysis is reporting its first estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect growth picked up pace to 2.5% in the latest quarter, according to data from FactSet.

3. Baking up a deal: Shares in Baker Hughes (BHI) are spiking in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that General Electric (GE) was looking to buy the firm.

But enthusiasm faded a bit after General Electric said in a statement it was "in discussion with Baker Hughes on potential partnerships... [but] none of these options include an outright purchase."

4. Market movers -- Amazon, Alphabet, AB InBev, Baidu: Shares in Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) are getting slammed after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly results. This put a dent in the image of a company that seemed like it could do no wrong in recent months.

Shares in beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) are slipping about 4% in Europe after the company reported results that came in below expectations.

Shares in Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL, Tech30) are set to jump a bit at the open after reporting a surge in sales and profit in the latest quarter.

And shares in Baidu (BIDU, Tech30) are dipping premarket after the company posted a slight decline in quarterly sales and forecast that revenue will continue falling in the current quarter.

5. Earnings: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Goodyear Tire (GT), Hershey Foods (HSY) and Mastercard (MA) are set to release earnings before the open Friday.

