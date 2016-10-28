Stocks sink after new email review tied to Clinton

The latest twist in the Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton election saga is sending stocks slumping Friday afternoon.

The Dow shed over 125 points after news hit that the FBI is looking into new emails as part of its investigation into Clinton's personal email server just 11 days before the election. The Dow had been up about 0.5% prior to the news. It sunk as low as -0.4% before coming back somewhat.

Investors had been pricing in a solid Clinton victory. Now there's doubt.

"Hillary Clinton's news has taken the wind out of the market rally," wrote Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Forex in a note to clients. "This certainly increases the chances and odds for Trump winning."

It's not just stocks reacting: Gold is also rising and the U.S. dollar and Mexican peso are falling. The Mexican peso is down about 1%, a sign that investors think Trump's chances of winning are growing. Investors tend to buy gold when they are nervous.

Related: Election scare? Biggest exodus from stock funds since 2011

The peso had been climbing in recent weeks as Trump's poll numbers tanked. Trump has vowed to crack down on companies moving jobs and plants to Mexico, and he's said Mexico should pay for a massive wall between the two nations.

Trump immediately seized on the news.

"Hillary Clinton's corruption is on a scale we have never seen before. We must never let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office," Trump said in New Hampshire.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to the FBI announcement. Clinton spoke at a rally in Iowa Friday but did not mention the new FBI probe.