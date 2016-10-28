Uber drivers in the U.K. won a landmark court case Friday that means they will qualify for the minimum wage, paid time off and other perks.

An employment tribunal in London ruled that the drivers should be considered "workers" rather than self-employed contractors, dealing a major blow to Uber.

The case against the company was brought by a group of drivers.

"This is a monumental victory that will have a hugely positive impact on over 30,000 drivers in London and across England and Wales and for thousands more in other industries where bogus self-employment is rife," said Maria Ludkin, legal director for the GMB labor union that represented the drivers.

Under U.K. law, they could even claim back pay for the period they've already worked for Uber, said Ed Marchant, an employment lawyer at IBB solicitors.

Uber said it would appeal against the ruling.

Related: Uber's never-ending stream of lawsuits

Uber has faced a string of lawsuits from its drivers across the world. Drivers in the U.S. have launched a class action lawsuit, accusing Uber of misclassifying them as contractors when they're actually treated as employees.

Lawyers for California and Massachusetts drivers in the case reached a tentative $100 million settlement earlier this year that would not change drivers' statuses, but would add certain protections and allow them to solicit tips.