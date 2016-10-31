Gary Vaynerchuk: Fast Facts

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Gary Vaynerchuk.

Occupation: CEO of VaynerMedia, a digital advertising agency

Best-known for: A serial entrepreneur and Twitter pioneer

The Belarus-born entrepreneur and investor started his career by building up his family's liquor store into a multi-million dollar business. In 2006, he started the web series, Wine Library TV.

Wine Library TV vaulted Vayernchuk to social media prominence and led to him writing four New York Times bestsellers and a slew of speaking engagements.

In 2009, GaryVee, as he is known to his more than 1 million Twitter followers, started VaynerMedia with his brother. The digital advertising agency boasts clients such as GE (GE) and PepsiCo (PEP).

Vaynerchuk is also a well-known angel investor and venture capitalist, investing in companies including Facebook (FB, Tech30), Twitter (TWTR, Tech30), Tumblr and Uber.

Here's a sample of what Gary Vaynerchuk is reading this week

- Publishers are rethinking those 'around the Web' ads (New York Times)

- ESPN loses 621,000 subscribers; worst month in company history (Fox Sports)

- Gary Vaynerchuk on the difference between sales and marketing (The Telegraph)

- Why Vine died (The Verge)

- Vine users answer back after Twitter shuts down a community of creators (Wall Street Journal)

