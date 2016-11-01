Android phones cast 'Harry Potter' spells

Google is bringing a bit of magic to your Android device.

The company announced new apps and features for its products to coincide with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The film prequel to the Harry Potter series opens in theaters November 18.

OK Google, the voice activated assistant for Android, casts Harry Potter "spells." Using the commands "lumos" and "ox" turn the flashlight on and off, and "Silencio" silences notifications and the ringer.

You can interact with the world of Fantastic Beasts on Google Street View. A virtual reality app for Google's Daydream View lets you wave a wand to find escaped magical creatures. Google announced the wizarding VR feature in October when it launched the Daydream View. The device goes on sale this month.

Google (GOOG) takes you on digital adventures from the point of view of the film's main character, "magizoologist" Newt Scamander. You can get a glimpse of his magical world a Street View set in 1926 New York.

Popular locales from the film like MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA), Steen National Bank, The Blind Pig, and Tina and Queenie Goldstein's apartment also appear in Street View.

Google announced the magical offerings in a post on Tuesday, and said YouTube creators will be debuting Fantastic Beasts content all month, too.