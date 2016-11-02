World Series game 6 draws big rating; audience for game 7 could be huge

Game 6 of the World Series drew big ratings for Fox and Major League Baseball Tuesday night, suggesting that the audience for game 7 Wednesday night, the final installment of a Series that MLB probably wishes was going 14 games, could be one of the biggest baseball has seen in years.

Tuesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians brought in an overnight rating of 14.8, the best overnight rating for a game 6 since 2009, when the New York Yankees clinched their 27th title.

It was also up 66% over Fox's last broadcast of a game 6. That game, between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals in 2014, nabbed the network a 8.9. (Last year's World Series, between the New York Mets and the Royals, only went five games.)

Tuesday night's overnight ratings were down slightly compared to the numbers for game 5. But game 6 was a blowout starting in the 3rd inning, which could have led some viewers to turn it off.

To determine overnight ratings, Nielsen takes the percentage of households watching in certain US markets and comes up with an average. A 14.8 indicates that 14.8% of households in those selected markets tuned into the game Tuesday night.

Thanks to cult like fanbases and interesting storylines, this World Series has been a boon for Fox with strong numbers throughout. It even beat NBC's "Sunday Night Football" head-to-head on Sunday night, which was surprising considering that the NFL usually beats nearly everything else on TV, including championships in other leagues.

Now, with the Cubs' victory in game 6, a team that hasn't won a title since 1908 and a team that hasn't won a title since 1948 are both on the verge of making history in the winner-take-all game 7. That will almost certainly lead to an even bigger audience.

More detailed numbers for game 6, including actual viewership totals, are expected Wednesday afternoon.