World Series Game 7 ticket prices spike to a record

What's it worth to see your team try for the first championship of your lifetime? Cubs and Indians fans are driving ticket prices for Game 7 of the World Series tonight to record levels.

The average price paid for a Game 7 ticket in Cleveland has hit $2,700, according to resale service TicketIQ. That's higher than any other baseball game, edging out the $2,600 that fans paid to see Game 3 at Wrigley last Friday. That was the first World Series game there since 1945.

"Game 7 will be in a league of its own for MLB prices that we've tracked over the last 7 years," said Jesse Lawrence, CEO and founder of Ticket IQ.

Cleveland hasn't won a World Series since 1948, while the Cubs haven't won since 1908. That's made both team's long-suffering fans willing to spend astronomical prices for the chance to see their team make history.

Before this year's World Series, the most expensive average ticket price for a baseball game was $1,147.18 for Game 2 of the 2010 World Series in San Francisco, according to TicketIQ.

Prices for Game 7 climbed sharply during Game 6 Tuesday night, as the Cubs built an early lead that set the stage for another match-up. The average asking price for Game 7 tickets jumped 56% between the first pitch and the end of the game, and now sits at $4,200.

But final ticket sale prices are still less than what people paid to attend the Super Bowl. Last year's Super Bowl, near Silicon Valley, commanded a record average ticket price of $4,639, according to the ticket resale service SeatGeek.