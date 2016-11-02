The David Bowie emoji has arrived

What do avocados, owls and the late David Bowie have in common? They all feature in the new batch of emojis released by Apple this week.

And if that leaves you feeling like a "facepalm" might be in order, there's one for that too.

Apple released the beta version of its iOS 10.2 for iPhone and iPad to registered developers earlier this week. The update includes full support for 72 new emojis recently approved by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit group that creates globally standardized emojis and text characters.

The new set of pictograms is already being celebrated for much greater gender equality. Previous series mostly depicted women as painting their nails and dancing salsa, while detectives, police officers and surfers were all exclusively male.

The update includes female versions of all of the professions depicted -- judges, teachers, firefighters, astronauts and plumbers. There's even a female version of David Bowie and Santa Claus.

The equality works both ways: the new set includes a prince and a groom, to complement the bride and princess that were already available.

The release follows a big push by Google to promote gender equality through emoji. Google said in May it wanted its new range of professional women pictograms to promote "the diversity of women's careers" and combat sexism.

-- Alanna Petroff contributed to this report.