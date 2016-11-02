Nordstrom defends sale of Ivanka Trump brand

Nordstrom has broken its silence about carrying Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

Last week, a woman who said she's a longtime customer wrote an open letter imploring Nordstrom to reconsider selling her products: "Some brands are so toxic, they will hurt your business by alienating your customers, and this is surely one of them."

Nordstrom replied to the women on Wednesday, after she tweeted that she had not gotten a response after posting her letter on the platform.

The company said it isn't taking a "political position" by offering Ivanka Trump's line.

"Our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views," Nordstrom tweeted.

@SheWhoVotes We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not. We recognize (1/2) — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) November 2, 2016

@SheWhoVotes our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we'll continue to give them options. (2/2) — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) November 2, 2016

The woman, whose handle is @SheWhoVotes, took issue with the company selling Trump's items for a host of reasons.

She cited Ivanka Trump's support of her father's presidential campaign, which she wrote has been marked by "hate speech" directed at minorities and women that is "unacceptable and does not seem to represent Nordstrom's values."

The woman, who said she prefers to remain anonymous to avoid online harassment, told CNNMoney that she's still rooting for the company to do the right thing.

"I have been a loyal Nordstrom customer for over 20 years, so I expected and hoped for better," the woman told CNNMoney.

She's not the only one left unsatisfied with Nordstrom's response.

"So if the KKK sold products in your store it would be acceptable? They are endorsing Trump after all?" tweeted one woman.