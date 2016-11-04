1. The most important number of the day: This is gonna be 'bigly.'

The Labor Department will publish the last jobs report before the election at 8.30 a.m. ET, showing how many new jobs were created in the American economy in October.

Economists expect that 177,000 jobs were created in October and that the unemployment rate hit 4.9%, according to a CNNMoney survey.

That would be slightly better than September's gain of 156,000 jobs and a 5% unemployment rate.

The Clinton campaign could cite a solid report as further evidence of steady job gains during the Obama administration, while Donald Trump could point to disappointing jobs data as proof of a sluggish labor market.

2. Global stock market overview: U.S. stock futures are looking a bit soft ahead of the jobs report and virtually all international markets are declining. This follows a string of negative trading sessions in the U.S.

The S&P 500 has now declined for eight straight days, making this the longest losing streak since October 2008.

3. GoPro stock takes a dive: GoPro (GPRO, Tech30) stock just jumped off a cliff, dropping by about 20% in extended trading.

The action camera maker reported sales of $240.6 million for the third quarter, down nearly 40% from the same period a year earlier and well below Wall Street's estimates.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

4. Takata in more trouble: Trading in shares of troubled airbag manufacturer Takata (TKTDY) was suspended temporarily Friday in Japan following reports that the company is considering filing for bankruptcy.

A spokesperson for the company told CNNMoney that nothing has been decided yet.

"We are aware that there is [a] news report saying we are considering voluntary liquidation, but it was not what we announced, and there is nothing that has been decided and disclosed," the spokesperson said.

Trading later resumed and the shares closed down 1.8% in Tokyo.

Takata's faulty airbags have been used by global automakers including Honda (HMC), General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF). The airbags have already been linked to at least 11 deaths in the U.S. and to hundreds of injuries globally.

The crisis has resulted in a massive global recall of tens of millions of vehicles.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

5. Berkshire's big night: Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) is reporting earnings after the close of trading.

Very few companies tend to report on Friday evening, but Berkshire has a habit of doing this.

6. Rate hike hints?: Three Federal Reserve members -- including vice chair Stanley Fischer -- are speaking publicly on Friday about various topics. Traders will be looking to see if they drop further hints about the Fed raising interest rates in December.

7. Coming this week:

Friday - Jobs report, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) earnings