U.S. jobs report today: What you need to know

Americans on Friday morning get one last look at the economy before next week's historic presidential election.

The Labor Department will publish the monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Economists expect that 177,000 jobs were created in October and that the unemployment rate dipped to 4.9%, according to a CNNMoney survey.

That would be slightly better than September's gain of 156,000 jobs and a 5% unemployment rate.

Jobs and the economy are at the top of many voters' minds.

The Labor Department's jobs report has also been a target of Donald Trump, who called the official unemployment rate a "hoax" in August.

Here's a snapshot of the U.S. job market:

1. America has added jobs for 72 consecutive months.

2. The unemployment rate is 5%, down from a peak of 10% in 2009.

3. Wage growth has been very slow for years following the Great Recession. This year, it's finally rising, albeit at a gradual pace.