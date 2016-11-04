Apple cuts prices on dongles after complaints

In a surprise move, Apple is slashing prices on its dongles and accessories.

The news follows complaints from potential shoppers that the new MacBook Pro laptop isn't compatible with current device accessories.

Apple's (AAPL, Tech30) suite of new MacBook Pro computers, which was announced last week, only include USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports. This means even new iPhones can't plug into new MacBook Pros without an adapter.

To use MacBook Pros with existing accessories, people need to buy adapters, and the cost adds up.

Apple is attempting to placate some critics with an unusual pivot on pricing.

As listed on the website, price cuts include $10 off its USB-C to traditional USB adapter, which now costs $9. It also lowered the price on its Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter from $49 to $29.

The discounts are available through the end of the year.

While it's possible to purchase low-cost adapters on Amazon and elsewhere around the web, official Apple adapters are generally better quality and more reliable than the cheaper products offered online.

The MacBook Pro isn't the only new Apple product product flooded with criticism for its dongle and accessory requirements.

In September, the iPhone 7 line killed the headphone jack in favor of wireless AirPods. An adapter is required in order to use traditional headphones with the new devices.