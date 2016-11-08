1. America votes: It's finally time to vote.

Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote for their next president and traders are closely monitoring the returns. Key battleground states, including New Hampshire, Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania, are in the spotlight.

According to Macroeconomics Advisers, a Clinton win would boost the S&P 500 by 2% while a Trump win would send U.S. stocks down 8%. Citigroup similarly predicted a 5% drop in stocks if Trump wins.

Either way, stocks typically sell off the day following an election -- no matter which candidate wins.

For now, U.S. stock futures are holding steady and trading in European markets is muted.

Asian markets are mostly closing out the day with gains, taking their cue from a standout rally on Monday in the U.S.

2. Stock market movers -- Priceline, ArcelorMittal: Shares in Priceline (PCLN, Tech30) are set to pop when markets open after the company reported better-than-expected earnings on Monday.

Shares in steelmaker ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) are dropping by about 6% in Europe after investors were disappointed by the latest quarterly numbers. The company noted that anti-competitive behavior in the market was a continued concern.

3. Total's energy deal in Iran: French energy giant Total (TOT) has signed a deal with Iran's national oil company to develop the giant South Pars field, the world's largest gas deposit.

Total will have a 50.1% interest in the project. Three other partners are also taking a stake.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost $2 billion.

Iran has ramped up its energy production since the U.S. and other world powers lifted sanctions on the country. But many businesses have been skittish about doing deals with Iran because some sanctions still remain.

Shares in Total are holding steady in European trading.

4. Earnings: CVS Health (CVS), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) are releasing their earnings before the open Tuesday, while TripAdvisor (TRIP) is reporting after the close.

