Newspapers reacted to Donald Trump's stunning victory on Election Night with historic headlines.

The New York Times ran the headline "Trump Triumphs."

As for the New York Daily News, a newspaper critical of Trump throughout his campaign, it showcased a front page that read "House of Horrors" with an upside down American flag -- a signal of distress.

Here's a selection of how some of the nation's newspapers reacted to the historic night:

The front page of The New York Times, Nov. 9, 2016.



Follow https://t.co/eMyFEYiHno for live updates. pic.twitter.com/zmbtVvir7j — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2016

Our front page for Wednesday:

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Trump seizes Divided States of America https://t.co/KKePm7uBhV #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/HcuYeizg3j — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 9, 2016

Wednesday morning's front page: pic.twitter.com/pAbnSzwL3G — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 9, 2016

The front page of The Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/vFpldfwwqu — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 9, 2016

Today's front page: Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States pic.twitter.com/UkqC1SjiBI — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 9, 2016

Trump triumphs: Here is the front page of Wednesday's Washington Post pic.twitter.com/xKbpEzPNXK — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2016

Here's a look at our front page pic.twitter.com/zbSsPICT7h — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) November 9, 2016