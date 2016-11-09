How top business leaders are reacting to Trump's win

Top business leaders are reacting to Donald Trump's resounding win over Hillary Clinton.

Peter Thiel, tech titan and Trump supporter

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. He has an awesomely difficult task, since it is long past time for us to face up to our country's problems. We're going to need all hands on deck.

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and Clinton backer

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all," he tweeted at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. He added: "One Nation. Under God. Indivisible. With Liberty and Justice for All.

Jack Ma, Alibaba founder

I don't fear, I think a healthy and positive China-U.S. relationship is so critical, especially this century. Number one and number two economy in the world if they work together, they solve lots of problems, poverty, disease, environment. But if they don't work with each other, it's going to be a disaster.

Shervin Pishevar, Silicon Valley tech investor

We are in extremely dangerous times. Hatred emboldened by absolute power that if unchecked will shake the very firmaments of America.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO

I have always said that the rhetoric that surrounded Mr. Trump's campaign with respect to our region is only political in nature, and I am certain that the road ahead will clearly demonstrate that Qatar and the United States have enjoyed a long standing partnership and are close allies.

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of world's largest advertising agency WPP

It's effectively a second Brexit ... Increased levels of uncertainty will mean more hesitation to make important decisions in the short term, both by people and governments. But it may accelerate implementation of helpful reforms in the medium term to reduce uncertainty and stimulate investment as a result.

Stewart Butterfield, cofounder of Slack and Flickr:

We are drinking the expensive stuff.