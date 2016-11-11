$14 billion and counting: The jaw dropping numbers behind Alibaba's Singles Day

China's Singles Day is smashing records yet again.

Orders rocketed past $1 billion in the first five minutes of tech giant Alibaba's online shopping blitz Friday.

About 15 hours in, Alibaba (BABA, Tech30) broke last year's record of $14.3 billion in sales. That's more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Related: Alibaba's Singles Day: World's biggest shopping bonanza sets new record

Here are some of the other jaw dropping numbers from this online shopping festival.

More than 115 million shoppers placed orders during Singles Day last year, and a growing number of them are buying stuff using smartphones. Alibaba and rival e-commerce site JD.com (JD) said more than 80% of Single Day transactions took place on a mobile phone this year.

Alibaba launched Singles Day in 2009 with 27 merchants. Now more than 16,000 international brands participate. Burberry (BBRYF), Apple (AAPL, Tech30) and Victoria's Secret made their debut this year, joining companies like Lululemon (LULU) and Gap (GPS).

Online shopping is nothing without a strong logistics network to get packages to customers. Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao deployed 1.7 million delivery personnel to pack and ship the 467 million delivery orders were placed during the 24-hour buy fest in 2015.

More than 100 million viewers tuned into a 24-hour live show tied to the shopping festival. This year Alibaba prompted people watching the show to open Alibaba's app and shake their phones to nab discounts and deals.

Ahead of the midnight start, Alibaba broadcast a three-hour gala that was part variety show, part MTV music awards. NBA star Kobe Bryant was this year's headliner, after singer Katy Perry canceled at the last minute citing a family emergency.