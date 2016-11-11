Facebook decides that many of us are dead

If you're reading this, you're probably not dead. But Facebook might think you are.

Facebook (FB, Tech30) notified some users on Friday that they are deceased, according to widespread reports across social media.

Many people are seeing a banner on certain profiles that reads: "We hope people who love [Mark] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life."

Not all profiles were affected -- I'm still alive according to my pulse and Facebook. But at one point, even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was declared dead by his own social network.

https://twitter.com/bydanielvictor/status/797176007753105408

It's unclear what's causing the mass obituaries, but it's likely a bug in Facebook's system.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment.