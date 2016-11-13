President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his battle with one of the country's biggest news outlets, the New York Times.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted: "Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the 'Trump phenomena.'"

There is no evidence to back up his claim that the Times is losing "thousands of subscribers" due to disappointments over Trump coverage.

The Times, in a statement to CNNMoney, said it has had a "surge in digital subscriptions" since Election Day.

"When factoring in cancellations, the rate at which we added net new digital subscriptions since Election Day is six times our normal pace," the Times said.

Some critics have assailed the Times for trying and failing to take down Trump's campaign. Times editors have rejected those assertions.

On Friday, the newspaper's publisher Arthur Sulzberger wrote a letter to subscribers saying "let's pause for a moment on those famous instructions that Adolph S. Ochs left for us: to cover the news without fear or favor."

"As Donald Trump begins preparing for his new administration, those words have rarely felt more important," Sulzberger said.

In a followup tweet, Trump wrongly characterized the letter as an "apology."

He later tweeted at the Times for third time Sunday morning, calling the paper "dishonest" for an article about the president-elect's foreign policy proposals.

In an article published online Friday, Times foreign affairs writer Max Fisher wrote that Trump "has suggested that more countries should acquire nuclear weapons."

"How dishonest are they," Trump tweeted Sunday. "I never said this!"

Sunday's tweetstorm runs counter to what Trump told CBS in a "60 Minutes" interview set to air tonight. He said he would be more "restrained" on social media now that he has won the election.

"I'm going to be very restrained, if I use it at all, I'm going to be very restrained," he told Stahl, according to a preview of the interview released Saturday night.