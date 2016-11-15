Russia detains economy minister over alleged $2M bribe for oil deal

A bribery investigation has reached into the upper echelons of Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been detained on allegations he took a $2 million bribe to help push through a major oil deal.

Ulyukayev is under investigation for allegedly taking the money in return for his ministry giving a "positive assessment" of state-owned oil giant Rosneft's $5 billion deal to take control of smaller firm Bashneft, Russia's Investigative Committee said Tuesday.

Rosneft completed the deal to buy the Russian government's controlling stake in Bashneft last month.

Related: Russia barges in on Iran's oil bromance with India

Ulyukayev had been under investigation for more than a year and was caught accepting the bribe, state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing officials at the Investigative Committee.

CNN wasn't immediately able to reach Ulyukayev or Rosneft for comment early Tuesday.

Ulyukayev remains in custody while the investigation continues, according to authorities.

A former deputy finance minister and central bank chairman, he was appointed economic development minister more than three years ago.

If he is found guilty, he faces a fine of as much as $200 million, or eight to 15 years in prison, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

-- Radina Gigova contributed to this report.