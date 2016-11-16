Amazon unveils Black Friday deals

For Amazon, Black Friday deals are starting early and ending just days before Christmas.

Starting Wednesday, the e-commerce giant is offering deals on a variety of products, including toys, electronics, kitchen and home goods and video games.

However, the company said many of its top deals will be offered during the "Turkey 5," which starts on Thanksgiving Day and runs through the Monday following the holiday -- known as Cyber Monday.

Amazon claims it will have the lowest prices on certain Samsung, LG and Sony TVs and is reducing some prices of Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys by as much as 50%.

The company is also discounting its own products: The Amazon Echo will be on sale for $139.99 and the Tap will be $89.99, a price cut of $40.

Shoppers can track deals on Amazon's app and customers who have Prime memberships, which costs $99 a year, will get early access to "Lightning Deals."

Here are a few of the deals Amazon will offer at various times between Nov. 18 and Nov. 25: