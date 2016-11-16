Black Friday 2016: What time do the stores open?

As Black Friday draws closer, stores are releasing their plans for the most frenzied day of the holiday shopping season. Here's a look at the schedules released by major retailers so far. This list will be updated.

JCPenney

JCPenney (JCP) will begin its Black Friday sale at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and will stay open Friday until 10 p.m. Online sale prices begin a day earlier, at midnight Nov. 23.

Walmart

Most Walmart (WMT) stores are already open 24 hours. But the big box retailer will begin its Black Friday event at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Target

Target (TGT) will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It also is bringing back its 10 Days of Deals and Black Friday Presale promotions.

Best Buy

The electronics store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. early Friday. Best Buy (BBY) reopens at 8 a.m. Black Friday, and has additional online deals.

Sears

Sears (SHLD) is advertising Thanksgiving hours from 6 p.m. to midnight, though the company says some stores will be closed on the holiday. All stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, and doorbuster sales will be available online on Thanksgiving and in stores and online until 1 p.m. Black Friday while supplies last.

Toys R Us

The toy giant will open its doors at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will remain open for 30 hours straight.

Macy's

Macy's is kicking off its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, an hour earlier than the prior two years. Most will stay open until 2 a.m., close for four hours, and reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open through midnight on Black Friday. Kohl's has an additional Black Friday savings event on the store's website beginning Nov. 21.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open through 2 a.m. on Black Friday. They will reopen at 5 a.m. that Friday and will remain open until 10 p.m. The sporting goods store is also holding a 'Cyber Week' with deals on the Dick's website and in store from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.

Not all stores will open their doors a day early on Thanksgiving. Earlier this month, Mall of America announced it will suspend operations on the holiday, which allows its 1,200 employees to stay home with family. Individual stores in the mall can still choose to be open.