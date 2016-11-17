Valeant scandal: 2 pharmacy execs arrested for fraud

Two executives who worked at the secret pharmacy at the heart of the Valeant scandal were arrested on fraud charges on Thursday.

Gary Tanner and Andrew Davenport were accused of being involved in a multimillion dollar fraud and kickback scheme at the controversial mail order pharmacy firm Philidor Rx Services. Philidor, which has since gone out of business, had helped patients get insurance coverage for higher-priced Valeant drugs instead of cheaper alternatives, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Valeant has become the focal point of anger from lawmakers and consumer groups over the dramatic drug price hikes at some pharmaceutical firms. Last year, federal prosecutors started investigating the way Valeant prices and distributes its drugs.

On Thursday morning, the FBI arrested Davenport, the former CEO of Philidor, in Pennsylvania. Tanner, a former Valeant executive who later worked at Philidor, was apprehended in Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York.

Federal prosecutors charged Davenport and Tanner with four counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Philidor is at the center of controversy that has been swirling for the past year around pharmaceutical giant Valeant, a longtime favorite of hedge funds billionaires like Bill Ackman.

Valeant's (VRX) stock has crashed by 90% since the existence of Philidor was revealed in October 2015. Citron, a short-selling firm that bets against stocks, alleged at the time that Valeant could be the "pharmaceutical Enron" due to its secret relationship with Philidor.

Shares of Valeant dropped another 5% on Thursday on news of the arrests.

Valeant pointed out in a statement that neither the company nor its executives have been charged.

"The counts issued today include allegations that the charged parties engaged in actions to defraud Valeant as a company. Valeant continues to cooperate with all relevant authorities in this matter," the statement said.

More details are expected later on Thursday during a 12 p.m. ET press conference held by Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.