Mercedes unveils its most expensive car

This convertible is now the most expensive Mercedes you can buy
This convertible is now the most expensive Mercedes you can buy

Mercedes is taking on the likes of Bentley with a long, sparkly convertible unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet is a very exclusive upgraded version of the already-expensive Mercedes S-class Cabriolet. Only 300 of these cars will be made, and they'll feature lots of gorgeous inlaid wood trim and a loads of extra chrome.

Mercedes hasn't yet said how much the S650 Cabriolet will cost in the U.S. In Europe, it will run 300,000 euros, which is roughly equivalent to $320,000.

The only Mercedes that's nearly that expensive is the closely-related Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) S65 AMG Cabriolet, which lists at $250,000. And the new Cabriolet will certainly cost a lot more, making it easily the priciest car in the Mercedes line-up.

2016 la auto show
The Mercedes-Maybach convertible.

The Mercedes-Maybach convertible is essentially another variation of S65 AMG Cabriolet, with a heavy emphasis on luxury along with top performance. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 is powered by a 621 horsepower turbocharged V-12 engine. In addition to special paint colors that are exclusive to this model -- one red, one white, one blue -- there are other decorative elements such as Maybach logo badges. Buyers will also get a set of luggage made from the same leather used on the seats.

They'll also throw in a certificate signed by worldwide Mercedes head Dieter Zetsche.

2016 la auto show
The convertible's interior.

Mercedes-Maybach is an ultra-luxury sub-brand of Mercedes Benz that's intended to compete against cars such Rolls Royce. The car unveiled Tuesday in Beverly Hills will be the first Mercedes-Maybach convertible.

In addition to the well-known Mercedes-Benz brand and the Mercedes-Maybach brand, Mercedes also has the Mercedes-AMG performance brand. In the future, Mercedes will also offer the Mercedes-EQ line of plug-in cars.

CNNMoney (New York) First published November 17, 2016: 5:06 PM ET

