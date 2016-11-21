Dave Chappelle gets Netflix specials

Welcome back to the masses Dave Chappelle.

Fresh off a successful gig hosting "Saturday Night Live," the beloved comic is getting three specials on Netflix.

On Monday, the streaming giant announced that Chappelle and director Stan Lathan have teamed up to produce a new stand-up comedy special exclusively for Netflix.

They'll also partner to release two unseen concert specials from Chappelle's personal comedy vault. Those shows -- filmed at Austin City Limits and The Hollywood Palladium -- will debut simultaneously in 2017.

Chappelle, who in 2005 famously walked away from a lucrative contract and the third season of his popular Comedy Central sketch series, "Chappelle's Show," spent several years making impromptu appearances at comedy venues before returning to stand-up more regularly in 2013.

According to Netflix, Chappelle has performed in more the 500 shows in the past three years -- with tickets typically selling out in minutes.

The Chappelle news comes on the heels of Netflix mega deal with Chris Rock to produce two new stand-up streaming specials.