Hundreds of workers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport plan to announce the date Monday for a strike during the holiday season, perhaps Thanksgiving week.

Janitors, baggage handlers, cabin cleaners and wheelchair attendants want a wage of $15 an hour. Some are paid minimum wage, $8.25 an hour in Illinois. The strike would not affect more critical workers, like air traffic controllers and security screeners.

"After building their case for $15 and union rights, O'Hare workers are ready to do whatever it takes to make sure the city, their employers and the airlines listen to their concerns," the workers said in a statement.

The workers are not unionized but are supported by the Service Employees International Union. They voted last week to authorize a strike.

The workers are employed by Prospect Airport Services, AirScrub Inc. and the city of Chicago.

O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country, handling 77 million passengers last year. AAA estimates that 3.7 million people will fly thoughout the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday, from Wednesday through Sunday.