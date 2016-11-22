Taiwan airline TransAsia shuts down after 2 deadly crashes in 2 years

Troubled Taiwanese airline TransAsia says financial woes have forced it to shut down following two deadly crashes in the space of two years.

TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lim announced on Tuesday the company will be dissolved. The airline had already canceled all its flights for Tuesday, leaving more than 5,000 customers in the lurch.

TransAsia lost about $36 million in 2015 and $40 million in the first six months of this year.

Regulatory officials have previously investigated the company's safety practices and even grounded TransAsia pilots after they failed to pass key tests.

Taiwan's Civil Aviation Authority slammed the company for the sudden cancellation of Tuesday's flights, which affected 84 domestic and international routes.

TransAsia shares slumped 7% in Taiwan on Monday as reports emerged of the plans to suspend operations. The stock was halted from trading on Tuesday.

Shortly after TransAsia announced the flight cancellations late Monday, government officials launched an investigation into insider trading of the company's shares, according to Taiwan's official news agency CNA.

Company employees were found to be selling TranAsia shares Monday, acting on rumors that the airline would soon suspend operations, Taiwan Stock Exchange chairman Shih Jun-Ji told CNA.

TransAsia has been the subject of investigations for two fatal crashes since 2014.

Flight GE235 plunged into a river in Taipei in early 2015, killing 43 people. Flight GE222 crashed while attempting to land in Penghu Islands in July 2014, leaving 48 people dead.

-- Serena Dong contributed to this report.