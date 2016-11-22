Trump backs out of meeting with New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump backed out of a meeting he had called with The New York Times on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that the "terms and conditions" were changed at the last minute.

"Not nice," Trump said in an early morning tweet. He called the newspaper "failing," a favorite insult.

Trump had planned to meet with Times executives, and later on the record with reporters and columnists.

In a second tweet minutes later, the president-elect said: "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!"

The New York Times didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Trump met off the record with executives and anchors from the nation's biggest television networks to Trump Tower. Sources told CNN that he complained about media coverage and was highly critical of CNN and other news organizations.

The sources said he also answered questions, listened to journalists' arguments about the importance of access, and committed to making improvements.