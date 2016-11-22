President-elect Donald Trump says he's "seriously considering" Dr. Ben Carson for housing secretary.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Trump called Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former rival for the Republican presidential nomination, "a greatly talented person who loves people!"

The secretary of housing and urban development oversees federal public housing programs and helps formulate policy on homelessness and housing discrimination. If nominated, Carson would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

A spokesman for Carson, 65, said he could not comment.

It's unclear whether he would take the job. Last week, when Carson was rumored to be under consideration for other Cabinet posts, one of his advisers, Armstrong Williams, told The Hill newspaper: "Dr. Carson feels he has no government experience, he's never run a federal agency. The last thing he would want to do was take a position that could cripple the presidency."

Carson told The Washington Post last week that he is "leaning" toward working "from the outside and not from the inside."

"I want to have the freedom to work on many issues and not be pigeonholed into one particular area," he told the newspaper.

The job of housing secretary became even more important after the 2008 housing crisis. President Obama's first pick for the job, Shaun Donovan, oversaw the nearly $14 billion HUD received from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, known as the stimulus.

Donovan left the job in 2014 and was replaced by Julian Castro, then mayor of San Antonio.

The housing secretary also oversees programs that administer mortgage insurance to prospective homeowners and give rental subsidies to lower-income families.

Carson enjoyed an early surge in the polls after he announced for president in May 2015. He ran mostly on his biography rather than policy. He bowed out of the race after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday.

He portrayed himself as a troubled youth who overcame adversity to become a talented surgeon, and said he once tried to stab someone when he as 14. A CNN report raised questions about Carson's claims that he was angry and violent as a teenager.

Trump, meanwhile, derided him as "super low energy."

Carson's campaign was punctuated by strange claims, including that the Egyptian pyramids were used to store grain.

"The pyramids were made in a way that they had hermetically sealed compartments," he said. "You wouldn't need hermetically sealed compartments for a sepulcher. You would need that if you were trying to preserve grain for a long period of time."

