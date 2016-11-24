The rich are winning the global economic recovery

The rich are winning the economic recovery.

That's according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which says in a new report that the poor -- who were hit hard by the financial crisis -- have been left behind in the global recovery.

"The fruits of the economic recovery have not been evenly shared," the OECD said Thursday.

The group found that the bottom 10% of earners in developed countries saw their real incomes fall by 16.2% between 2007 and 2010. The incomes of the top 10% fell by only 4.6% over the same period.

The recovery has also produced unequal results. Between 2010 and 2014, the incomes of the bottom 10% have risen by only 1.6% compared to the 5.2% growth rate enjoyed by the highest earners.

The end result is more income inequality. The wages earned by the top 10% had recovered to pre-crisis levels by 2014, while the same year the poorest earned 14% less than they did before the crisis.

OECD data show that the U.S. is among the most unequal countries. Americans with incomes at the top 20% are earning 8.7 times more than those in the bottom 20%.

Nordic countries Iceland, Norway and Denmark have the lowest inequality among developed nations. There, the top 20% earn roughly 3.5 times more than the bottom 20%.

World leaders: We must tackle income inequality

World leaders agree that income inequality is a major problem. At the most recent G20 summit in China, the heads of the world's 20 biggest economies called for more action to make sure economic growth is inclusive.

In a separate study published on Thursday, the Institute of Fiscal Studies said that average earnings in the U.K. will not reach the pre-crisis levels before 2021.

A full recovery will be delayed further by the country's separation from the European Union.