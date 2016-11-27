Winning $421 million Powerball ticket sold in Tennessee

A winning Powerball ticket worth $420.9 million was sold in Lafayette, Tennessee, in the state's second-largest lottery jackpot ever, the Tennessee Lottery said Sunday.

The winning numbers were 17-19-21-37-44, and the Powerball was 16.

Saturday's jackpot was the 12th largest in U.S. history. In January, a monster $1.6 billion Powerball prize was split three ways.

Lafayette is a town of about 5,000 people in Macon County, northeast of Nashville. The winner, who has yet to be identified, has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, officials said.

The agency advised the unknown winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it secure.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The Lafayette ticket was the 200th ticket worth $1 million or more that the Tennessee Lottery has sold.