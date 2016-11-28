John Zimmer: Fast facts

Occupation: Co-founder and president of Lyft

Best-known for: Taking on Uber, the most valuable private company in the world

Before Lyft, there was Zimride. Zimmer, a Cornell graduate frustrated by the lack of public transit, launched the college carpool service with Logan Green in 2007. The pair sold the company to rental car group Enterprise in 2013.

Zimmer and Green started Lyft in 2012 to complement Zimride's offerings in major cities. It is now valued at $5.5 billion, as has tripled its number of U.S. rides in the past year. It is the second-largest ride hailing service in the nation.

Zimmer, a former Lehman Brothers analyst, takes a Lyft to work every day.

