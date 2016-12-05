What Sukhinder Cassidy is reading this week

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Sukhinder Cassidy.

Occupation: Founder and CEO of JOYUS

Best known for: Serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and gender equality activist

Singh Cassidy's resume boasts an impressive list of Silicon Valley companies: Amazon (AMZN, Tech30), Google (GOOGL, Tech30), Accel Partners and Polyvore, to name a few. In 2011, she launched her own video shopping startup, Joyus.

Singh Cassidy has also served as an adviser to Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) and J.Crew's board of directors.

Outside of the boardroom, Singh Cassidy is passionate about advancing gender equality in the male-dominated tech industry. She launched the Choose Possibility project in July 2015 to encourage female executives and entrepreneurs in the tech space. Its first campaign was theBoardlist, an initiative to get more women to serve on corporate boards.

