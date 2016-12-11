Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg among tech execs to meet with Trump

Top execs from Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft are among those set to meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday in New York City.

Invitations were sent to Silicon Valley leaders last week to meet with the president-elect. The meeting is notable because leaders in tech, for the most part, vocally disapproved of Trump's campaign.

Going forward, the tech business and Trump administration could clash over some important issues like net neutrality and immigration.

Apple (AAPL, Tech30) CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook (FB, Tech30) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) CEO Satya Nadella, and Intel (INTC, Tech30) CEO Brian Krzanich plan to attend, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

They'll join Cisco (CSCO, Tech30) CEO Chuck Robbins and Oracle (ORCL, Tech30) co-CEO Safra Catz, who CNNMoney previously reported would be attending.

IBM (IBM, Tech30) CEO Ginni Rometty, who is part of Trump's newly established policy forum, will also attend.

Invitations to meet with Trump were signed by Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel.

Thiel, who broke from many other people in tech in supporting Trump early, has been a link between Trump and Silicon Valley.

At least so far, a number of prominent tech players are noticeably absent from the list of confirmed attendees.

That includes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, whose platform Trump used feverishly to build support throughout his campaign, as well as Jeff Bezos. Trump targeted Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, after the Post's tough coverage of his presidential campaign.

Silicon Valley pulled out the stops during the campaign to highlight why they believed Trump would be bad for innovation.

One open letter against Trump was signed by 145 tech leaders, including well-known names like Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, IAC's Barry Diller, Reddit's Alexis Ohanian and Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales.

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman came out with a card game to slam Trump, and Sam Altman, who heads up elite Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, compared Trump to Hitler.

--CNNMoney's Dylan Byers and Seth Fiegerman contributed to this report.