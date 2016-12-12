Redstones call halt to CBS-Viacom merger talks

Viacom stock dropped Monday morning after Shari Redstone called off a months-long exploration of a CBS-Viacom merger.

CBS stock was flat in pre-market trading. Viacom stock fell about 5 percent. The market moves came after CNBC reported that National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of both companies, has called off the merger talks.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNNMoney that National Amusements sent a letter to the boards of CBS and Viacom asking the two boards to stop exploring a combination.

It will be released publicly Monday morning, one of the sources said.

Shari Redstone, the daughter of National Amusements chairman Sumner Redstone, squeezed longtime Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman out of the company over the summer.

Then the Redstones sent a letter to both Viacom and CBS in September asking them to consider a merger.

Since then, Shari Redstone has gained more confidence in the leadership of Viacom, one of the sources said. Bob Bakish was named the interim CEO of the company at the end of October.