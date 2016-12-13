Cuisinart is recalling 8 million food processors because pieces of the blade can break off and wind up in food.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Conair, which owns Cuisinart, has fielded 69 reports from people who found pieces of blades in their processed food, including 30 who have cut their mouths or broken their teeth.

Conair said in a press release that the S-shaped, riveted blade on the affected models can crack over time. Conair said owners of the machines should stop using them immediately get in touch with Cuisinart for replacements.

Related: Cuisinart slammed over China labor laws

The recall covers 22 models of food processor that were made in China and sold between 1996 and 2015. The blades in question have four rivets.