No more Ikea sleepovers.

The Swedish furniture company has warned its customers to stop trying to sneak into its beds for an overnight snooze.

Ikea said it has discovered at least 10 sleepover "incidents" in various countries over the past couple of months.

"We appreciate that people are interested in Ikea and want to create fun experiences, however the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority and that's why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ikea sleepover apparently became a thing after two Belgian youngsters uploaded a video of themselves spending the night in one of the stores.

After eating some Swedish meatballs -- a staple of Ikea dining -- the two hid in cupboards until after closing time, then spent the night trying various bed models, ranking them according to comfort and the quality of jumping they provide.

The clip has been viewed 1.8 million times on YouTube and sparked a wave of copycat videos.

One such video shows three British teenagers getting arrested for trespassing. "We are in a deep s***," one of them is heard as saying.