Once he's president Donald Trump will have less time to spend on the links. When he does pick up his clubs, he'll have his pick of courses, including the 17 that he owns in the U.S. and abroad.

What the courses have in common are a taste for luxury and big name designers. Most include the word "national" in their name, and some present for Trump the potential for awkward dealings if not outright conflicts of interest.

For example, visiting dignitaries and politicians could feel obligated to play at his course in Washington, D.C. over other venues. His course near Aberdeen, Scotland, has already created controversy and hard feelings, and his decision to open courses in Dubai appears to be in stark contrast with comments he's made about allowing Muslims to enter the U.S.

Here are the 17 courses Trump owns and what you need to know about each of them.

1. Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, N.J.

This club opened in 2004. It's unique among Trump's courses in that he built it from scratch as opposed to buying it from another owner while it was struggling. It's slated to host the 2017 U.S. Women's Open and the 2022 PGA Championship. This is the course where his daughter, Ivanka Trump, married her husband, Jared Kushner. The couple will move to D.C. during Trump's presidency and Ivanka will take over some of the duties normally assigned to the first lady.

2. Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.

This course was designed by Australian golf legend Greg Norman. It opened in 2012 and features a manufactured village with a clubhouse and Trump bakery.

3. Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, N.J.

When this course opened in 2005, it made New Jersey the first state to have two Trump courses.

4. Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, N.Y.

This course in the Bronx opened in 2015. It's public and is owned by New York City, but operated by Trump. It was designed by golf great Jack Nicklaus. Trump's plan to expand two of the course's holes onto public land and to double the length of his 20-year contract has been rejected by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

5. Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, N.Y.

Trump took over this course in Hopewell Junction in 2010. It was built on the 300 acres of a former bison farm.

6. Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Fla.

Trump took over this club in 2012. It's at the center of a class action lawsuit involving club members who claim Trump is in breach of contract and has failed to reimburse over $5 million in dues. It was also designed by Nicklaus. According to Trump's website, the course was certified by the Audubon as an environmentally friendly habitat in 2006.

7. Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

This public course in California made news in July 2015. That's when the PGA and ESPN pulled tournaments from the course after Trump made offensive comments about Mexicans. The club opened in 2006 and could be the most expensive course ever created. Trump claims that the course cost over $250 million to build.

8. Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

In 2013, this course opened near Miami. It is the former host of the PGA Tour's World Golf Championship-Cadillac Championship. The tournament was moved to Mexico in June 2016 after the Tour said it couldn't raise the necessary sponsorship money. Officials had suggested they might relocate the event after Trump criticized Mexicans and suggested banning Muslims from entering the U.S.

9. Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

This was Trump's first course, which he opened in 1999 in Florida. When it opened, its members included a number of celebrities.

10. Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia

Trump purchased this course in 2009. It's actually located in southern New Jersey and was designed by golf course architect, Tom Fazio.

11. Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

This club features two courses and was purchased in 2009. It sits along the Potomac River in Virginia, about 30 miles from the White House. It's about 20 miles from Congressional Country Club, which is one of the most storied courses in D.C. Trump's course is set to host the 2017 Senior PGA Championship.

12. Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, N.Y.

This course opened in 2002. It was the second course that Trump acquired.

13. Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Located outside Aberdeen, Scotland, this course opened in 2012. It was a source of tension for Trump after it met with resistance from locals and environmentalists. In December 2015, Trump lost his bid to stop the Scottish government from building a wind farm nearby. The course was set to host the Scottish Open in 2017, 2019 and 2020. After Trump's offensive comments about Muslims, the venue for the 2017 Scottish Open was announced as Dundonald Links, in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

14. Trump International Golf Links, Ireland

Trump acquired this course in Doonbeg, Ireland, in 2014. Trump has proposed a 15-foot sea wall to protect his course and prevent flooding, but the plan has met with strong opposition from environmentalists. It has stalled because of an endangered snail that inhabits the area, but on Dec. 22, Trump reapplied for permission to build his wall.

15. Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

This course in the United Arab Emirates is set to open in 2017. It was designed by golf architect Gil Hanse who also designed the 2016 Olympics course. The Dubai-based property developer stood by Trump even in the wake of comments Trump made about banning Muslims from entering the U.S.

16. Trump World Golf Club Dubai, UAE

This course in Dubai is set to open in 2018. It was designed by Tiger Woods and is the second course Trump will operate in the area.

17. Trump Turnberry, Scotland

Trump purchased this course in 2014. It's his second location in the country and the resort features three courses. Before Trump bought it, Turnberry had already hosted four memorable (British) Opens.