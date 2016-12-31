What New Year's Eve celebrations look like around the world

From livestreaming video to new smartphone features, 2016 brought us more ways to capture and share experiences.

And when the ball drops on New Year's Eve, we'll all likely grab our mobile devices to do just that.

We're taking a close look this year at how cities around the world are saying goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 -- and the photos that capture those moments.

Apple (AAPL, Tech30) has partnered with 16 photographers, based in countries such as Australia, Turkey and Mexico, to highlight the festivities with photos taken on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

Related: Apple AirPods review: Do they actually stay in your ears?

For example, travel writer and iPhone photographer Samah El Ali's stunning photos show off the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks from The Royal Botanic Gardens in Australia. The final photo will come from photojournalist John Lehmann shooting the party scene in Vancouver.

Here's a look at what's been captured by Apple's selected photographers so far.

Australia

Japan

Singapore

Hong Kong

China

Taiwan