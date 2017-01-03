Wired names Nicholas Thompson to take over for Scott Dadich

The editor-in-chief at Wired, one of the best known technology publications, is out.

Scott Dadich, the lead editor at Wired, is leaving the Condé Nast owned news outlet after a four year stay. Nicholas Thompson will be replacing Dadich at Wired in what will be Thompson's second go around at the publication. Thompson previously served as a senior editor there from 2005 to 2010.

Thompson told CNN he's ready to return to the magazine to take on the challenges of covering the current changing world of tech and its impact on our lives.

"I just talked to the staff and told them when the magazine was founded it was about a revolution that was coming, and now the revolution has come. But it didn't come the way we wanted it to," Thompson told CNN. "There's an opportunity for a magazine like Wired to protect the vision of the revolution and to make sure science keeps going forward, that we can all agree on facts, and make sure all that information makes our lives richer."

Wired was launched in 1993.

Thompson will be vacating another Condé Nast publication, The New Yorker, where he has worked since 2010 first as a senior editor and then as the editor of Newyorker.com

"Nick is an accomplished editor, and his leadership at The New Yorker speaks for itself," Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director, said in a statement. "Nick's return to Wired, combined with his impeccable journalistic skills, will give the Wired team a tremendous advantage in covering the world of technology."

Dadich will be leaving Wired to launch "a strategy, design and content firm," Godfrey Dadich Partners, Condé Nast said in a release.