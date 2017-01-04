Trump picks Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton to lead SEC

President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the next top cop of Wall Street is Jay Clayton, an elite lawyer who has defended big banks for their financial crisis-era misbehavior.

Trump announced his SEC pick on Wednesday and explained that Clayton's background as a Wall Street lawyer will help unleash the "job-creating power" of the economy while still providing strong oversight.

"We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers," Trump said in a statement.

The SEC is responsible for rooting out financial crime such as fraud as well as ensuring capital markets are fair for all investors.

Clayton is currently a partner at the powerful law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and has advised on a slew of major deals, including the record-breaking Alibaba (BABA, Tech30) IPO and the sale of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

His law firm bio also notes that Clayton helped secure toxic mortgage settlements on behalf of large financial institutions with the government.

Related: Elizabeth Warren watchdog under siege

It's not clear which specific banks Clayton represented on these settlements. Since the crisis, big banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank (DB) have agreed to pay a total of nearly $60 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice for creating and selling toxic mortgage deals that helped fuel the crisis.

Clayton also has ties to Bear Stearns, which collapsed during the financial crisis as its toxic loan portfolio spiraled out of control. He represented Bear in its fire sale to JPMorgan (JPM).

Goldman Sachs (GS) also hired Clayton to advise on the Wall Street firm's TARP bailout as well as the crucial $5 billion investment it received from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) during the crisis.

Clayton already has experience working with the SEC, albeit on the other side. In 2010, Clayton helped secure a $365 million bribery settlement with the SEC on behalf of Italian oil giant Eni (E).

If confirmed, Clayton said he wants the SEC to strike a balance between providing oversight and helping the economy.

"We will carefully monitor our financial sector, as we set policy that encourages American companies to do what they do best: create jobs," Clayton said.

Related: Scandal-ridden Wells Fargo wants less regulation

Clayton would replace Mary Jo White, who is stepping down on January 20 even though her term doesn't expire until June 2019. Some liberal critics, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, have claimed White didn't do enough to prevent business from pouring cash into politics.

Clayton beat out former federal prosecutor Debra Wong Yang for the SEC job. While Yang is a star corporate lawyer like Clayton, she earned a reputation for toughness as a prosecutor by taking down a violent drug-dealing gang and investigating financial fraud.

The Investment Adviser Association, which represents SEC-registered firms, praised Clayton as a "highly regarded, respected and accomplished" lawyer who has a "deep understanding" of complex transactions and regulations.