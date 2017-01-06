Trump meets with Vanity Fair, New Yorker editors

President-elect Donald Trump met with the top editors at Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and other Condé Nast magazines on Friday for a wide-ranging discussion on policy matters.

The meeting, which was organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a Hillary Clinton supporter, marked a rare and perhaps fleeting truce between the incoming president and some of his most outspoken critics.

Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair who famously called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," was in attendance. New Yorker editor David Remnick, who has written of Trump's election as "an American tragedy," was also there. They were joined by Robert Sauerberg, Condé Nast's chief executive officer and president, as well as editors for all the Conde Nast titles.

The meeting was off the record, but questions asked of Trump ranged from American policy toward Russia to women and abortion to race and hate crimes, sources with knowledge of the meeting told CNNMoney. The tone was civil and straightforward.

Condé Nast Chairman Charles Townsend and Chairman Emeritus Si Newhouse were not in attendance.

Trump was joined by Kellyanne Conway, who will be counselor to the president once Trump takes office, and Hope Hicks, who he has tapped as his director of strategic communications.

Since winning the election, Trump has met in person with several media organizations that he has previously criticized, including The New York Times and representatives from television news outlets like CNN and NBC News.

Trump's transition team declined to comment on the meeting.