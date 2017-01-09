Occupation: Cofounder and CEO of cloud storage company Box

Best known for: Being a prolific Twitter user

Levie is a young entrepreneur, creating Box while he was a sophomore at University of Southern California in 2005. The idea for Box was to make people's documents securely shareable online.

That idea morphed into Box, a cloud storage company now worth roughly $1 billion. Levie took the company public when he was 29 years-old. The company now has more than 66,000 customers.

Here's a sample of what Aaron Levie is reading this week (to see more, add "The Big Idea" stream on the CNN MoneyStream app):

"The Big Idea" lets you peek into the minds of leading people in business. Every day, you will see multiple stories appear in your stream that are hand-picked by the guest curator of the week.

